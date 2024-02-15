CHONGQING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) A new direct passenger air route will be launched on March 19 to link southwest China's Chongqing Municipality with the city of Milan, Italy, according to Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport.

Operated by Hainan Airlines, the new service will make two round trips per week on Tuesday and Friday, with the first outbound flight departing Chongqing at 2 a.m. on March 19 Beijing Time, the airport said, adding that it will be the first direct air route linking west China and Milan.

Currently, the airport offers 21 passenger air routes to international or regional destinations and operates more than 110 flights a week. Destinations include major cities like London, Paris, Madrid, Rome, Sydney and Singapore.

According to Huang Wei, general manager of Chongqing Airport Group Co., Ltd., the launch of the new route is essential for the establishment of a world-class airport cluster in the Chengdu-Chongqing region and the development of Chongqing as an international aviation hub.