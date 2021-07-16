China's civil aviation industry has seen a stable recovery, with the total transport turnover reaching 46.5 billion tonne kilometers in the first half of this year, data by civil aviation authorities showed

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :China's civil aviation industry has seen a stable recovery, with the total transport turnover reaching 46.5 billion tonne kilometers in the first half of this year, data by civil aviation authorities showed.

The volume represented a 45.4 percent year-on-year increase, and reached around 74.

1 percent of that in the corresponding period in 2019, data by the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) showed.

The industry served 245 million passengers and handled 3.74 million tonnes of cargo in the January-June period, up 66.4 percent and 24.6 percent year on year, respectively.

The CAAC has been striving to prevent major accidents and eradicate safety risks on the ground and in air and has zero tolerance for such risks. The sector has maintained safe flight operations for 130 consecutive months, achieving 94.48 million safe flight hours by the end of June.