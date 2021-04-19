(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2021) The Chinese commercial flight industry was able to restore cargo and passenger capacity to pre-pandemic levels last month, according to a report published by civil aviation data service provider VariFlight on Monday.

The average daily number of domestic Chinese flights in March was 12,451, which is 2,5 times more than in the same period last year, when the first coronavirus outbreak was particularly acute. Overall, 389,600 aircraft took off from airports across China last month, which is 140.9% more than last March.

The total number of take-offs and landings in the country in March increased by 69% month-on-month to 820,000, which is nearly equal to the pre-COVID-19 level.

The average daily passenger load rose by 11.84 % from February to 73.2 % in March, according to the report.