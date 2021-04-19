UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Civil Airline Sector Restored Capacity To Pre-Pandemic Level - Flight Tracker

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 04:04 PM

China's Civil Airline Sector Restored Capacity to Pre-Pandemic Level - Flight Tracker

The Chinese commercial flight industry was able to restore cargo and passenger capacity to pre-pandemic levels last month, according to a report published by civil aviation data service provider VariFlight on Monda

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2021) The Chinese commercial flight industry was able to restore cargo and passenger capacity to pre-pandemic levels last month, according to a report published by civil aviation data service provider VariFlight on Monday.

The average daily number of domestic Chinese flights in March was 12,451, which is 2,5 times more than in the same period last year, when the first coronavirus outbreak was particularly acute. Overall, 389,600 aircraft took off from airports across China last month, which is 140.9% more than last March.

The total number of take-offs and landings in the country in March increased by 69% month-on-month to 820,000, which is nearly equal to the pre-COVID-19 level.

The average daily passenger load rose by 11.84 % from February to 73.2 % in March, according to the report.

Related Topics

China Same February March From Industry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

15 track and field athletes called up to Australia ..

2 minutes ago

Kremlin Confirms Putin, Biden Discussed Attempted ..

2 minutes ago

Putin, Biden Did Not Talk About Navalny During Pho ..

2 minutes ago

Moscow Says 62 Russians to Leave Czech Republic: 1 ..

2 minutes ago

Boris Johnson cancels trip to India due to surge i ..

16 minutes ago

All Muslims in Pakistan are the Respect guardians ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.