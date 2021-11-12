UrduPoint.com

China's Civil Aviation Achieves Safe Flight For 134 Months In A Row

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :China's civil aviation industry has achieved 134 consecutive months of safe flight operations as of the end of October, according to the civil aviation authorities.

As of the end of October, the country's civil aviation industry maintained 97.

53 million hours of safe flight operation, showed data from the Civil Aviation Administration of China.

Over the 134 months, the sector safely served up to 5.01 billion air passengers.China's civil aviation authorities stressed zero-tolerance for safety risks.

The authorities are committed to maintaining the safe flights of the air transport sector in 2021 by eradicating major accidents and preventing safety risks both on the ground and in the air.

