UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Civil Aviation Fleet Exceed 3,700

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 04:36 PM

China's civil aviation fleet exceed 3,700

The passenger planes serving China's civil aviation industry reached 3,722 by the end of June this year, said the latest statistics released by China's civil aviation authorities

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :The passenger planes serving China's civil aviation industry reached 3,722 by the end of June this year, said the latest statistics released by China's civil aviation authorities.

China has seen a strengthening civil aviation industry thanks to continuous growth in various aspects, such as the fleet size and total transport turnover, the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) said.

Besides the expanding aircraft fleet, China has also made efforts to enhance its infrastructure to sustain the growth of the civil aviation industry.

By the end of June, China's total number of civil airports reached 236.

In the first half of 2019, the country's civil aviation industry handled a total of 320 million passenger trips, up 8.5 percent year on year.

The country's civil aviation industry has also realized a remarkable continuous safe flight operation of 106 months, as of this June.

The CAAC forecast that China's civil aviation industry will realize annual passenger transport of 680 million in 2019, representing an 11 percent year-on-year increase.

Related Topics

China June 2019 Industry Million

Recent Stories

Senate body lauds Bukhari's services for Overseas ..

7 minutes ago

Tianjin customs sees more ornamental animals into ..

7 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) formulates monso ..

5 minutes ago

ICJ verdict acknowledged India is a terrorist sta ..

5 minutes ago

‘China wants to celebrate with UAE export of las ..

11 minutes ago

Minibus with migrants overturns in Turkey killing ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.