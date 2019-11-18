(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :China's civil aviation sector reported steady expansion as well as continuous high safety standards in the first 10 months of the year, official data showed.

The total transport turnover of the industry stood at 107.75 billion tonne-kilometers from January to October, up 7.5 percent year on year, according to the Civil Aviation Administration of China.

In breakdown, 554 million passenger trips were completed during the period, up 8.3 percent over the same period last year.

The sector accumulated by the industry rose 1 percent year on year to reach 6.

11 million tonnes in the first 10 months, with that of October alone climbing 5.3 percent year on year to 665,000 tonnes, up 1.2 percentage points from September.

the sector accumulated total transport time of 10.27 million hours in the period, up 7.2 percent from one year earlier, with no transport accidents reported.

The number of flights operated by the sector rose 3.94 percent year on year to 509,036 last month, with 16,421 on average each day. The flight punctuality rate reached 87.2 percent in October, up 0.93 percentage points month on month.