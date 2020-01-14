China's booming civil aviation industry saw its annual revenue reach 1.06 trillion yuan (about 154.27 billion U.S. dollars) in 2019, according to the civil aviation authorities

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :China's booming civil aviation industry saw its annual revenue reach 1.06 trillion Yuan (about 154.27 billion U.S. Dollars) in 2019, according to the civil aviation authorities.

China remained the world's second-largest civil aviation market in 2019. The figure represented a 5.4-percent year-on-year increase, according to the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC).

In 2019, the country's civil aviation industry operated 660 million passenger trips and 7.52 million tonnes of air cargo, a year-on-year increase of 7.9 percent and 1.9 percent, respectively, said the latest CAAC statistics.

In 2018, the annual revenue of China's civil aviation industry was 875 billion yuan, a 17-percent year-on-year increase.

China is expected to become the world's largest civil aviation market by the mid-2020s, according to forecasts by the International Air Transport Association.