Open Menu

China's Clean Energy Boom "an Example To The Entire World," Says IEA Analyst

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 30, 2024 | 12:20 PM

China's clean energy boom "an example to the entire world," says IEA analyst

PARIS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) -- What China has achieved in renewable energy is "an example to the entire world," Heymi Bahar, a senior analyst with the International Energy Agency (IEA), has said.

In its annual renewable outlook report released earlier this month, the IEA noted that the world added 50 percent more renewable capacity in 2023 than in 2022, with the next five years set to see the fastest growth yet.

Bahar further said that in solar photovoltaic (PV) deployment, China alone installed about 220GW of solar PV, the same as the rest of the world combined, doubling its pace in one year.

Bahar, the co-author of the IEA's report, said that China stands out as the largest global producer of solar PV modules, contributing to approximately 80 percent of the world's module manufacturing in an interview with the South China Morning Post.

The IEA's report highlighted the cost discrepancy in manufacturing costs for polysilicon PV modules. The report said that in 2023, compared with the costs in China, manufacturing a polysilicon PV module was 30 percent more expensive in the United States, 10 percent higher in India, and 60 percent higher in the European Union (EU).

Related Topics

India World China European Union Same United States Post Pace (Pakistan) Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Hamid Khan terms cipher case as abuse of power

Hamid Khan terms cipher case as abuse of power

2 minutes ago
 Imran Khan approaches IHC against appointment of s ..

Imran Khan approaches IHC against appointment of state counsels

13 minutes ago
 Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom in Sudan

Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom in Sudan

40 minutes ago
 Security forces foil terrorists’ attack in Baloc ..

Security forces foil terrorists’ attack in Balochistan’s Mach area

45 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 January 2024

4 hours ago
Pakistan deeply concerned over suspension of UNRWA ..

Pakistan deeply concerned over suspension of UNRWA's funding for Palestinians

13 hours ago
 Thief gang busted, three held

Thief gang busted, three held

13 hours ago
 Venezuela's 'Maduro will not choose' his poll riva ..

Venezuela's 'Maduro will not choose' his poll rival: banned contender

13 hours ago
 S. Africa poll battle heats up as ANC suspends Zum ..

S. Africa poll battle heats up as ANC suspends Zuma

13 hours ago
 Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom amid thwa ..

Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom amid thwarting terrorists' attack in Su ..

13 hours ago
 CCI approves amendments in petroleum policy to enc ..

CCI approves amendments in petroleum policy to encourage oil, gas exploration

13 hours ago

More Stories From World