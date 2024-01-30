China's Clean Energy Boom "an Example To The Entire World," Says IEA Analyst
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 30, 2024 | 12:20 PM
PARIS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) -- What China has achieved in renewable energy is "an example to the entire world," Heymi Bahar, a senior analyst with the International Energy Agency (IEA), has said.
In its annual renewable outlook report released earlier this month, the IEA noted that the world added 50 percent more renewable capacity in 2023 than in 2022, with the next five years set to see the fastest growth yet.
Bahar further said that in solar photovoltaic (PV) deployment, China alone installed about 220GW of solar PV, the same as the rest of the world combined, doubling its pace in one year.
Bahar, the co-author of the IEA's report, said that China stands out as the largest global producer of solar PV modules, contributing to approximately 80 percent of the world's module manufacturing in an interview with the South China Morning Post.
The IEA's report highlighted the cost discrepancy in manufacturing costs for polysilicon PV modules. The report said that in 2023, compared with the costs in China, manufacturing a polysilicon PV module was 30 percent more expensive in the United States, 10 percent higher in India, and 60 percent higher in the European Union (EU).
Recent Stories
Hamid Khan terms cipher case as abuse of power
Imran Khan approaches IHC against appointment of state counsels
Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom in Sudan
Security forces foil terrorists’ attack in Balochistan’s Mach area
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 January 2024
Pakistan deeply concerned over suspension of UNRWA's funding for Palestinians
Thief gang busted, three held
Venezuela's 'Maduro will not choose' his poll rival: banned contender
S. Africa poll battle heats up as ANC suspends Zuma
Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom amid thwarting terrorists' attack in Su ..
CCI approves amendments in petroleum policy to encourage oil, gas exploration
More Stories From World
-
China's on-spot medical bill settlement policy continues to benefit people2 seconds ago
-
Chinese vice premier stresses high-quality development of listed firms10 minutes ago
-
China's SOEs log revenue growth in 202310 minutes ago
-
China's AIMS telescope achieves breakthrough in measuring solar magnetic field10 minutes ago
-
China announces six prominent archaeological findings of 202320 minutes ago
-
Brazil police probe Bolsonaro son over alleged spying20 minutes ago
-
China's benchmark interbank gold prices mixed Tuesday20 minutes ago
-
China's cultural sector continues to pick up in 202320 minutes ago
-
Chinese yuan strengthens to 7.1055 against USD Tuesday20 minutes ago
-
China, Zimbabwe cooperation enhances human resources development20 minutes ago
-
Toyota apologises for scandals as vehicle sales set new record30 minutes ago
-
SCO Deputy Secretary General, foreign diplomats laud Xinjiang’s efforts on opening up1 hour ago