China's CNBG Says 50,000 People Taking Part In Phase 3 Trial Of COVID-19 Vaccine

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2020) Around 50,000 people in a number of countries are participating in phase 3 clinical trials of a coronavirus vaccine developed by the China National Biotec Group (CNBG), the company said on Saturday in a press release.

"The third phase of clinical trials of the inactivated CNBG vaccine against COVID-19 is significantly accelerating, and clinical trials are already underway in several countries, including Bahrain, UAE, Morocco, Peru, Argentina, with about 50,000 people participating," the CNGB said.

Media reported in July that phase 3 trial of CNBG's vaccine would also be also held in Uzbekistan, and Pakistan has expressed interest in holding clinical trials as well.

Another Chinese vaccine, developed by the Sinovac company, is also in phase 3 trials, which are underway in several countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Brazil and Indonesia.

