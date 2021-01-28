UrduPoint.com
China's Coal Hub Upgrades Production Capacity

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 01:32 PM

China's coal hub upgrades production capacity

China's coal mining hub Shanxi produced 1.06 billion tonnes of coal in 2020, ranking the first in the country, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics

TAIYUAN (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :China's coal mining hub Shanxi produced 1.06 billion tonnes of coal in 2020, ranking the first in the country, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics.

Amid the province's drive to cut its outdated overcapacity, Shanxi closed all coal mines with an annual output of fewer than 600,000 tonnes by the end of 2020.

The number of coal mines in the north China province had fallen to 890 by the end of 2020.

Meanwhile, it has introduced advanced technology for 68 percent of its production capacity.

More Stories From World

