MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2022) Shipments of Russian metallurgical coal to China rose nearly 49% in April from a month earlier, according to the commodity analytics firm Kpler.

Cargo-tracking data shows that China imported 1.

37 million tonnes of Russian coking coal last month, up from 922,000 tonnes in March and 750,000 tonnes in April last year, the Brussels-based company said.

Russia has been diverting coal shipments eastward as European markets continue to close over the fighting in neighboring Ukraine.

Ilya Makarov, the corporate ratings director at Moscow-based rating agency ACRA, warned that the Asian shift was straining Russia's rail freight capabilities and risked pushing down coal prices in the Asian market.