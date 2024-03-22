Open Menu

China's Coal-rich Shanxi Generates Record Wind Power Output

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 22, 2024 | 01:50 PM

China's coal-rich Shanxi generates record wind power output

TAITUAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) China's major coal-producing province of Shanxi logged record wind power output of 19.28 million kilowatts at 7:21 p.m. on March 18, 2024, according to the State Grid Shanxi Electric Power Company.

The output accounted for 59.1 percent of the province's power load at that time, said the company.

Shanxi's installed renewable energy capacity reached 53.09 GW at the end of 2023, up 22.6 percent year on year, according to the Shanxi provincial statistics bureau.

This figure represented 39.9 percent of the total installed power generation capacity in the province, up by 4.1 percentage points from a year earlier, the agency revealed.

As a pivotal energy base, the province in north China helps guarantee the country's energy supply via coal and electricity.

Related Topics

Electricity China Company March From Million P

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy in a Joint Operation with Law Enforc ..

Pakistan Navy in a Joint Operation with Law Enforcement Agencies Seizes Worth 14 ..

2 hours ago
 First solar eclipse of year 2024 will occur next m ..

First solar eclipse of year 2024 will occur next month

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 March 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2024

5 hours ago
 Charter of Reconciliation will uplift country: Mus ..

Charter of Reconciliation will uplift country: Musadik

14 hours ago
 UHS declares Pharm D, MS Ophthalmology results

UHS declares Pharm D, MS Ophthalmology results

14 hours ago
Van Aert targets hat-trick and Van der Poel at E3 ..

Van Aert targets hat-trick and Van der Poel at E3 Saxo Classic

14 hours ago
 Minister announces 10 scholarships for APWA Colleg ..

Minister announces 10 scholarships for APWA College students yearly from his own ..

14 hours ago
 Fire on oil platform off Gabon kills five

Fire on oil platform off Gabon kills five

14 hours ago
 Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Ch ..

Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain for enha ..

14 hours ago
 FMs of Pakistan, Turkiye agree to enhance trade, i ..

FMs of Pakistan, Turkiye agree to enhance trade, investment

14 hours ago
 India capital's chief minister held in graft probe ..

India capital's chief minister held in graft probe ahead of elections

14 hours ago

More Stories From World