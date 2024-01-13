Open Menu

China's Coastal Bulk Freight Index Up In December

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 13, 2024 | 01:00 PM

China's coastal bulk freight index up in December

SHANGHAI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) China's coastal bulk freight index went up 11.9 percent month on month in December 2023, data from the Shanghai Shipping Exchange (SSE) showed.

Last month, the composite index for coastal bulk freight, which measures transportation costs in the coastal shipping market, stood at 1,135.21, according to the SSE.

During this period, the sub-index for coal logged the most notable month-on-month increase of 15.8 percent, followed by that for grain and metal ore.

The sub-index for crude oil edged up 0.5 percent from the previous month, while the figure for refined oil rose 2 percent monthly.

The SSE initiated the index in 2001 under the guidance of the Ministry of Transport to fully reflect fluctuations in the Chinese coastal transport market.

Related Topics

Exchange China Oil Shanghai December Market From

Recent Stories

Josh Clarkson ruled out of T20I series against Pak ..

Josh Clarkson ruled out of T20I series against Pakistan

52 minutes ago
 PML-N introduces eight new candidates for NA seats

PML-N introduces eight new candidates for NA seats

1 hour ago
 ECP will allot electoral symbols to contesting can ..

ECP will allot electoral symbols to contesting candidates today

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 January 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 January 2024

4 hours ago
 El Nino could make 2024 hotter than record 2023

El Nino could make 2024 hotter than record 2023

13 hours ago
National polio immunization campaign concludes

National polio immunization campaign concludes

13 hours ago
 Russian inflation unexpectedly slows in December

Russian inflation unexpectedly slows in December

13 hours ago
 Three die as fire erupts in house

Three die as fire erupts in house

13 hours ago
 Dozens die in Israeli strikes on central and south ..

Dozens die in Israeli strikes on central and southern Gaza

13 hours ago
 Blinken meets senior Chinese official

Blinken meets senior Chinese official

13 hours ago
 Five declared criminals apprehended by Attock Poli ..

Five declared criminals apprehended by Attock Police

13 hours ago

More Stories From World