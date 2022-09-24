East China's coastal city of Xiamen saw its trade with BRICS countries increase 26.2 percent year on year to hit 59.39 billion yuan (about 8.49 billion U.S. dollars) in the first eight months of this year, according to Xiamen Customs

BRICS is the acronym for an emerging-market bloc that groups together Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

Xiamen's exports to BRICS countries amounted to 18.43 billion yuan from January to August, up 31.

4 percent year on year, and its BRICS imports totaled 40.96 billion yuan, up 23.9 percent year on year.

Major imported goods during the period included metal ore, agricultural products, coal and lignite. Main exports included mechanical and electrical products, as well as labor-intensive goods.

In August, Xiamen's monthly trade with BRICS countries exceeded the 10 billion yuan threshold for the first time, totaling 11.55 billion yuan, up 56.3 percent year on year.