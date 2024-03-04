China's COMAC Airplanes Arrive In Laos For Static Display, Demonstration Flight
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 04, 2024 | 04:30 PM
VIENTIANE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) Chinese airplanes C919 and ARJ21 developed by the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China, Ltd. (COMAC) on Monday arrived in Laos for a static display and demonstration flight.
The two jetliners flew from Singapore to Vietnam, and then to Laos, after finishing the Singapore Airshow 2024 where they made their first airshow appearances outside China.
Managing Director of Lao Airlines, Khamla Phommavanh, said "I am happy and honored to attend today's displays of C919 and ARJ21.
"
He noted that the two jetliners are high-standard aircraft with international safety standards, coupled with a comfortable interior and durable exterior design.
ARJ21-700 is a twin-engine jet with a maximum of 90 seats while the C919 is a narrow-body passenger aircraft with a maximum capacity of 192 seats.
ARJ21 will also conduct demonstration flights on the round-trip route from Vientiane to the tourist city of Luang Prabang.
