BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) China hopes that the United States will soon scrap all tariffs on Chinese goods, Commerce Ministry spokeswoman Shu Jueting said on Thursday.

"China hopes that the US will act in the interests of Chinese and American producers and consumers by swiftly canceling all extra tariffs imposed on China," she told a news briefing.

The US announced on Wednesday that it would reinstate tariff waivers for 352 of 549 eligible Chinese products until the end of this year. The tariffs are part of the Trump administration's pressure policy on China aimed at rebalancing bilateral trade.

Jueting said that the removal of import duties would get US-Chinese trade relations back on track at a time when the global economy is struggling to rebound and consumer prices continue their upward march.