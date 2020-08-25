BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) China considers the regular trade talks with the United States on the implementation of the Phase One trade deal to be constructive, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said in a statement.

United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin have held a phone call with Chinese Vice Premier Liu Hu to discuss the Phase One Agreement implementation.

"The parties held a constructive dialogue on strengthening the coordination of macroeconomic policies of the two countries and the implementation of the Phase One trade and economic agreement," the ministry said.

"The sides agreed to create the conditions and atmosphere for further facilitating the implementation of the Phase One trade deal," it said.