BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) China has called on the United States to take immediate steps to address issues in its trade policy towards China, the Ministry of Commerce said on Thursday while commenting on the decision of the World Trade Organization (WTO) on a trade dispute between both countries over US anti-subsidy duties.

On Wednesday, the WTO ruled that China was eligible to put retaliatory tariffs on imported US goods worth an annual $645 million with no recourse to appeal for Washington.

"China calls on the United States to stop looking for excuses and take immediate measures to correct mistakes in its trade policy towards China," the ministry said in a statement.

The WTO decision helps "protects the interests of Chinese companies" by correcting the erroneous actions of the United States, which introduced illegal countervailing duties on Chinese goods, the ministry added.

In 2018, China accused the United States of breaking WTO rules after it slapped imports of solar cells and modules with a 30% tariff, and asked the WTO to form a panel to probe the validity of the sanctions. The United States said China threatened US business by subsidizing its solar energy firms.