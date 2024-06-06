(@FahadShabbir)

JIUQUAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) China on Thursday launched a CERES-1 carrier rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, sending three satellites into planned orbit.

The commercial rocket blasted off at 1:00 p.m. (Beijing Time) from the launch site, carrying the TEE-01B satellite and two other satellites.

The launch was the 14th flight mission using the CERES-1 rocket series.