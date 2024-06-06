China's Commercial CERES-1 Rocket Launches 3 Satellites
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 06, 2024 | 11:50 AM
JIUQUAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) China on Thursday launched a CERES-1 carrier rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, sending three satellites into planned orbit.
The commercial rocket blasted off at 1:00 p.m. (Beijing Time) from the launch site, carrying the TEE-01B satellite and two other satellites.
The launch was the 14th flight mission using the CERES-1 rocket series.
Recent Stories
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, USA to take on each other today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 June 2024
All resources to be used for welfare of Attock people: Governor
Markets mixed as US jobs data tempered by economy worries
Chairman DDMA, DC chairs Meeting on Desilting of Nullahs, Sewerage Lines
PML-N leadership believes in democratic norms: Sanaullah
Tennis: French Open results - 1st update
Andreeva shocks ailing Sabalenka, faces Paolini in French Open semis
Rohit plays down injury scare after India rout Ireland in T20 World Cup
Nature reborn a year after Ukraine dam blast
Over 9000 cusec water released in 2 canals after 94% sowing target achieved in M ..
More Stories From World
-
Four dead, dozens injured in Czech train crash28 seconds ago
-
Four killed, 20 injured in Czech train collision10 minutes ago
-
Domestic comedy continues to lead China's daily box office11 minutes ago
-
Stoinis shines as Australia cruise past Oman in T20 opener2 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Türkiye & Indonesia call for united action to combat rising Islamophobia2 hours ago
-
Cricket: T20 World Cup Australia v Oman scores2 hours ago
-
All eyes on Mbappe as France aim to live up to Euro 2024 billing2 hours ago
-
Four dead, dozens injured in Czech train crash3 hours ago
-
Colombian underwater 'art gallery' serves as coral home3 hours ago
-
England expects Southgate to deliver at Euro 2024 after painful near misses3 hours ago
-
Chile's lithium dreams raise water concerns in the desert3 hours ago
-
Uganda claim first ever T20 World Cup victory with win over PNG3 hours ago