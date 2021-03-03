UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Commercial Rocket SD-3 To Make Maiden Flight In 2022

Faizan Hashmi 22 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 04:45 PM

China's commercial rocket SD-3 to make maiden flight in 2022

Smart Dragon-3 (SD-3), the third member of China's Dragon series commercial carrier rockets family, will make its maiden flight in 2022, its developer said Wednesday

beijing (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :Smart Dragon-3 (SD-3), the third member of China's Dragon series commercial carrier rockets family, will make its maiden flight in 2022, its developer said Wednesday.

A four-stage solid-propellant rocket, the SD-3 will be the largest and have the highest carrying capacity among the Dragon series, according to the China academy of Launch Vehicle Technology.

With a maximum diameter of 2.64 meters and a takeoff weight of 140 tonnes, the rocket is capable of sending a payload of 1.5 tonnes to the solar synchronous orbit at an altitude of 500 km.

To meet the large-scale commercial launch demands, the rocket's multi-satellite launch capability enables it to carry more than 20 satellites in a single mission, while the cost is just 10,000 U.S. Dollars per kg, making it competitive in the market.

The rocket maker said the SD-3 was designed for both land and sea launches. China's Dragon series rockets were launched in 2019 for commercial space launch market. The first-generation rocket SD-1 made its maiden flight in August 2019, and it is scheduled to conduct two to three launches this year.

Related Topics

Technology China Vehicle August 2019 Market Family Weight (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Satellites

Recent Stories

Amazon Prime apologizes from Hindus over Tandav co ..

5 minutes ago

Political advisers to pool more wisdom on better b ..

1 minute ago

ATC indicts Abid Malhi, Shafqat in motorway gang-r ..

1 minute ago

EU support open, fair, rules-based trade

2 minutes ago

Moscow, Baghdad Discussed Russian Firms' Engagemen ..

2 minutes ago

Turkey in Negotiations With Russia on Second Batch ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.