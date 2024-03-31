China's Commercial Vehicle Output, Sales Up In First 2 Months
Faizan Hashmi Published March 31, 2024 | 12:10 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) China's commercial vehicle production and sales recorded solid growth in the first two months of 2024, according to industry data.
The output of commercial vehicles rose 9 percent year on year to 560,000 units in the period, the China Association of automobile Manufacturers said.
Commercial vehicle sales increased 14.
1 percent to 575,000 units in the same period.
Specifically, 504,000 trucks were sold during this period, an increase of 12.2 percent year on year. Some 71,000 coaches were sold in the same period, surging 29.1 percent compared with the same period in 2023.
The production of trucks and coaches increased by 7.9 percent and 17.9 percent, respectively, in the same period, the data revealed.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024
Armed bandits snatch ambulance and valuables
Kashmiris will never accept BJP, RSS tools in IIOJK: Farooq Abdullah
Explosions rock ammo depot near Jakarta
PO arrested after intensive Police raids
Japan hires 32 language teachers from Pakistan
National Women's One-Day Tournament to take place in Faisalabad
PTI rejects formation of inquiry commission to address IHC judges’ concerns
Excise department launches special call centre
LUMS organises discussion on literary contributions of Dr. Khalid Jawed
Timely completion of Police Department development schemes top priority: IGP
More Stories From World
-
Cambodia plans to add 7 tangible, 3 intangible cultural properties to UNESCO's heritage listing: PM2 minutes ago
-
Saudi wise leadership provides great services to Prophet’s Mosque2 minutes ago
-
Translation service fosters inclusivity at Grand Mosque2 minutes ago
-
Malta shuts down national airline, opens new one12 minutes ago
-
Argentina reports over 163,000 dengue cases in 202412 minutes ago
-
UN says four staff wounded in south Lebanon blast2 hours ago
-
NBA-best Celtics beat Pelicans to snap skid, Bucks win2 hours ago
-
Thousands gather for London pro-Palestinian rally2 hours ago
-
NY 'trash revolution' targets overflowing waste, and the rats feasting on it2 hours ago
-
Bulgaria, Romania take first steps into Europe's visa-free zone2 hours ago
-
UN says four staff wounded in south Lebanon blast2 hours ago
-
Deadly chaos at Gaza aid distribution as WHO renews hospital warning3 hours ago