China's Commercial Vehicle Output, Sales Up In First 2 Months

Faizan Hashmi Published March 31, 2024 | 12:10 PM

China's commercial vehicle output, sales up in first 2 months

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) China's commercial vehicle production and sales recorded solid growth in the first two months of 2024, according to industry data.

The output of commercial vehicles rose 9 percent year on year to 560,000 units in the period, the China Association of automobile Manufacturers said.

Commercial vehicle sales increased 14.

1 percent to 575,000 units in the same period.

Specifically, 504,000 trucks were sold during this period, an increase of 12.2 percent year on year. Some 71,000 coaches were sold in the same period, surging 29.1 percent compared with the same period in 2023.

The production of trucks and coaches increased by 7.9 percent and 17.9 percent, respectively, in the same period, the data revealed.

