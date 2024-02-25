(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) China's commercial vehicle sales soared 79.6 percent year on year to 324,000 units in January, industry data showed.

Specifically, some 289,000 trucks were sold during this period, a surge of 81.

8 percent year on year, according to the China Association of automobile Manufacturers.

A total of 35,000 coaches were sold last month, an increase of 63.4 percent compared with the same period of 2023.

The data also revealed that China's commercial vehicle exports had reached 74,000 units in January, up 46.9 percent year on year.