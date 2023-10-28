BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2023) China's commercial vehicle sales soared 18.3 percent year on year to about 2.94 million units in the first three quarters of this year, industry data showed.

In breakdown, domestic sales of commercial vehicles surged 15.9 percent year on year to nearly 2.

39 million units during the period, according to the China Association of automobile Manufacturers.

Some 549,000 commercial vehicles were exported during this period, up 30.2 percent from the same period of 2022.

Specifically, sales of coaches and trucks jumped 22.4 percent and 17.8 percent year on year, respectively, in the first three quarters.

In September alone, China's commercial vehicle sales totaled 371,000 units, up 33.2 percent from a year earlier, the data revealed.