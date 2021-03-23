UrduPoint.com
China's Communist Party Prepares To Celebrate 100th Anniversary With 91Mln Members

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 01:12 PM

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) plans to hold grand celebrations to mark its 100th anniversary this year, as the number of CCP members in the country topped 91 million, party officials said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) plans to hold grand celebrations to mark its 100th anniversary this year, as the number of CCP members in the country topped 91 million, party officials said on Tuesday.

The Central Commission of the CCP held a press conference on Tuesday to provide more details about the party's plan to celebrate its 100th anniversary by July 1.

Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to chair a grand celebration conference, while awards are known as the "July 1 Medal" will be issued to selected CCP members nationwide, senior officials said during the press conference.

An artistic performance to mark the CCP's 100th anniversary is also expected to be held.

The number of CCP members continued to expand during the 72 years after the CCP took power in China in 1949.

"As of December 2019, there were 4.68 million party organizations around the country and 91.91 million party members," Fu Xingguo, deputy director of the organization department of the CCP, said during the press conference.

The number of CCP members accounts for about 6.4 percent of China's 1.4 billion population.

