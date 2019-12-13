UrduPoint.com
China's Comprehensive LNG Import Price Drops Last Week

Fri 13th December 2019

China's comprehensive import price index for liquefied natural gas (LNG) dropped last week, according to Shanghai Petroleum and Natural Gas Exchange (SHPGX).

The LNG index, not including tax, came in at 2,973 Yuan (about 424 U.S.

Dollars) per tonne from Dec. 2 to 8, down 12.1 percent from the previous week.

The index, jointly developed by a monitoring center under the General Administration of Customs and the SHPGX, was launched on Oct. 16, 2019 and is due on a weekly basis to offer a new pricing reference for importers.

