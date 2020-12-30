The International Affairs Committee in China's parliament, the National People's Congress (NPC), lashed out at the clauses in Washington's 2021 budget that it says amount to interference in Chinese internal affairs

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) The International Affairs Committee in China's parliament, the National People's Congress (NPC), lashed out at the clauses in Washington's 2021 budget that it says amount to interference in Chinese internal affairs.

Outgoing US President Donald Trump Sunday signed a $2.3 trillion budget for 2021 which included funds to support efforts to militarily deter China and to abate Beijing's actions in Tibet, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Xinjiang.

"The relevant points are detrimental to the state interests of China and are gross interference in the internal affairs of the PRC. The National People's Congress strongly condemns and strongly opposes this," a statement from the legislative body read.

The statement went on to accuse the US of maintaining a "Cold War mentality" towards China by supporting separatist movements in Taiwan and undermining Beijing's efforts of ensuring political stability within its own borders.

"We strongly insist that the United States immediately stop interfering in the internal affairs of China under the pretext of relevant problems, and also not implement clauses with negative content concerning China," the NPC committee added.

China has increasingly become viewed as the US' main international adversary as its economy begins to grow in lockstep with the US especially under Trump, who launched a trade war against Beijing and pushed to ban Chinese technology in foreign markets.