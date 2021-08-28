WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2021) The cooperation of China will be needed to reach a conclusive assessment on the origins of the novel coronavirus, the US Intelligence Community said on Friday.

"China's cooperation most likely would be needed to reach a conclusive assessment of the origins of COVID-19.

Beijing, however, continues to hinder the global investigation, resist sharing information and blame other countries, including the United States," the US Intelligence Community said in its unclassified summary of assessment on the novel coronavirus origins.

The US Intelligence Community has concluded that China's unwillingness to participate in the investigation reflects its own uncertainty about the possible consequences of the probe as well as Beijing's frustration with the international community that uses the issue to exert political pressure on China.