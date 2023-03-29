(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) China's cooperation on the draft resolution in the United Nations Security Council calling for an investigation in the Nord Stream sabotage is an important sign that Beijing share's Moscow's concerns on this matter, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy told Sputnik.

On Monday, the UN Security Council failed to adopt a Russia-drafted resolution asking for a UN-led investigation into the attack on the Nord Stream pipelines. China, Russia and Brazil voted in favor of the resolution and all the other members abstained.

"This draft resolution on Nord stream was presented jointly by Russia and China, which is also an important sign that China is sharing our concerns," Polyanskiy said. "China is sharing our demands for the investigation of this sabotage. I think we will continue like this."

Chinese President Xi Jinping's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier this month, he added, should have improved Beijing's understanding of Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine.

Polyanskiy also said cooperation between Russian and China is very close and will strengthen.

Moreover, Russia's intention to use Chinese Currency for international settlements instead of the US Dollar will have a very positive effect on the Russian economy and the Chinese economy, Polyanskiy said.

"We will not be dependent so much on the dollar and this process of de-dollarization is going on," Polyanskiy said. "I think that Yuan is now the most popular currency in Russia, and this is only increasing and we think it's positive because China is a stable and reliable international partner."

Russia will continue to seek opportunities to use other national currencies, not only with China, but also with India, Iran, among others, Polyanskiy said.

The dependence of the world economy on the US dollar is very artificial, and it gives the United States additional leverage to influence economic relations of other countries, which Moscow opposes, he added.