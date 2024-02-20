Open Menu

China's Copyright Registration Up Over 40 Pct In 2023

Sumaira FH Published February 20, 2024 | 05:10 PM

China's copyright registration up over 40 pct in 2023

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) The number of copyright registrations in China hit 8.92 million in 2023, rising by 40.46 percent year on year, the National Copyright Administration (NCA) announced Tuesday.

Artworks constituted the majority of the registered works, accounting for more than 51 percent of the total registrations, according to statistics released by the NCA.

Photographic works claimed the second position, representing about 39 percent of the total copyright registrations. It was followed by written and film works, the NCA said, adding that other types of registered works included video, music, modeling, opera and architecture works.

The NCA statistics also revealed that in 2023, more than 2.49 million registrations for computer software copyright were completed, up 35.95 percent year on year, setting a new record in the past five years.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Music China Million

Recent Stories

Senators express concerns over alleged rigging in ..

Senators express concerns over alleged rigging in Feb 8 polls

5 minutes ago
 PMDC, American firm sign agreement to increase val ..

PMDC, American firm sign agreement to increase value of Himalayan Pink Salt

20 minutes ago
 PITB Hosts One-Day Medical Camp at ASTP for Staff, ..

PITB Hosts One-Day Medical Camp at ASTP for Staff, Families

2 hours ago
 vivo Y17s Sparkles in Pakistan: Introducing the Al ..

Vivo Y17s Sparkles in Pakistan: Introducing the All-New Diamond Orange Edition!

2 hours ago
 realme Note 50 is Launching on February 21st with ..

Realme Note 50 is Launching on February 21st with Industry Leading 24 Months War ..

2 hours ago
 Voting PML-N’s candidate for PM office will be o ..

Voting PML-N’s candidate for PM office will be on our choice, terms: Bilawal

2 hours ago
Punjab medical diploma holders granted 5 % quota i ..

Punjab medical diploma holders granted 5 % quota in BS programs

3 hours ago
 IPP head Aleem Khan’s victory notification chall ..

IPP head Aleem Khan’s victory notification challenged before IHC

3 hours ago
 SIFC approves FBR's proposal for incoming federal ..

SIFC approves FBR's proposal for incoming federal govt

4 hours ago
 Govts formation: PML-N, PPP coordination committee ..

Govts formation: PML-N, PPP coordination committees to meet for sixth times toda ..

4 hours ago
 Electricity prices likely to go up again by Rs7.13 ..

Electricity prices likely to go up again by Rs7.13 per Unit

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 February 2024

8 hours ago

More Stories From World