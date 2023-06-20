UrduPoint.com

China's Cosco Now Owns 24.99% Stake In Hamburg Port Terminal - German Operator

Sumaira FH Published June 20, 2023 | 12:30 AM

China's Cosco Now Owns 24.99% Stake in Hamburg Port Terminal - German Operator

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2023) Chinese state-owned shipping giant Cosco has completed its acquisition of a share in a container terminal in the port of Hamburg, German container terminal operator HHLA said on Monday.

"Following the completion of the investment screening process, Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) and COSCO Shipping Ports Limited (CSPL) have signed the agreement for CSPL's minority shareholding in Container Terminal Tollerort (CTT) today," the statement said.

According to the statement, Cosco became the owner of a 24.99% stake in the CTT. The container terminal will become a preferred handling location, where freight flows between Asia and Europe will be concentrated.

"The collaboration between the partners thus strengthens the Free and Hanseatic City of Hamburg's position as a logistics hub in the North Sea and Baltic region as well as Germany's position as an industrial nation," the statement read.

In October 2022, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's cabinet allowed Cosco to acquire a stake below 25 percent of the CTT. The decision sparked a wave of criticism from The Greens and liberal Free Democratic Party (FDP) coalition partners. The government assured that the Chinese company would not have access to "critical infrastructure."

