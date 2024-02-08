China's CPI Up 0.3 Pct Month On Month In January
Sumaira FH Published February 08, 2024 | 11:00 AM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) China's consumer price index (CPI), a main gauge of inflation, edged up 0.3 percent month on month in January 2024, official data showed Thursday.
The CPI in January went down 0.8 percent year on year, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).
The core CPI, deducting food and energy prices, went up 0.4 percent year on year last month, said the NBS.
