China's Crewed Spacecraft Docks With Space Station Module: Officials
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 02:16 PM
A Chinese spacecraft carrying three astronauts successfully docked with the country's space station on Thursday afternoon, its space agency said, around seven hours after blasting off
The Shenzhou-12 craft "successfully docked with the forward port of the core module" of the Tiangong station, according to a statement from the China Manned Space Agency, on the country's longest crewed space mission to date.