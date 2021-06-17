UrduPoint.com
China's Crewed Spacecraft Docks With Space Station Module: Officials

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 02:16 PM

Jiuquan (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :A Chinese spacecraft carrying three astronauts successfully docked with the country's space station on Thursday afternoon, its space agency said, around seven hours after blasting off.

The Shenzhou-12 craft "successfully docked with the forward port of the core module" of the Tiangong station, according to a statement from the China Manned Space Agency, on the country's longest crewed space mission to date.

