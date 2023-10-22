Open Menu

China's Crude Oil Production Up 1.9 Pct In First Three Quarters

Muhammad Irfan Published October 22, 2023 | 05:10 PM

China's crude oil production up 1.9 pct in first three quarters

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2023) China's output of crude oil went up 1.9 percent year on year in the first three quarters of 2023, official data showed.

The country produced 156.72 million tonnes of crude oil during this period, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

China's crude oil output edged up 0.3 percent year on year to 16.87 million tonnes last month, according to the NBS data.

The data also revealed that the country imported 424.27 million tonnes of crude oil in the first nine months of 2023, jumping 14.6 percent from the same period of 2022.

Related Topics

China Oil Same From Million

Recent Stories

EHS, Burjeel Hospital for Advanced Surgery partner ..

EHS, Burjeel Hospital for Advanced Surgery partner to enhance healthcare for pub ..

58 minutes ago
 UAE President receives Prime Minister of Singapore ..

UAE President receives Prime Minister of Singapore in official reception ceremon ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai to host annual conference on clinical micro ..

Dubai to host annual conference on clinical microbiology 3-5 November

2 hours ago
 Toulouse Racecourse to host Sheikh Zayed bin Sult ..

Toulouse Racecourse to host Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Cup (Gr1 PA) Mond ..

3 hours ago
 RTA completes 72% of construction on internal road ..

RTA completes 72% of construction on internal roads at Margham, Lehbab, Al Lesai ..

3 hours ago
 FCCI Secretary General, Deputy Prime Minister of F ..

FCCI Secretary General, Deputy Prime Minister of Fiji discuss ways to strengthen ..

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 October 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 October 2023

8 hours ago
 World renowned ‘Top Chefs’ and ‘Master Chefs ..

World renowned ‘Top Chefs’ and ‘Master Chefs’ to feature at SIBF’s fam ..

20 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Ren Deqi, Chairman ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Ren Deqi, Chairman of China’s Bank of Communic ..

20 hours ago
 Maryam Nawaz delivers completing address at Minar- ..

Maryam Nawaz delivers completing address at Minar-e-Pakistan

22 hours ago
 Standardization in question setting process: UHS p ..

Standardization in question setting process: UHS prepares 'Examiners Toolkit' fo ..

22 hours ago

More Stories From World