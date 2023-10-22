BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2023) China's output of crude oil went up 1.9 percent year on year in the first three quarters of 2023, official data showed.

The country produced 156.72 million tonnes of crude oil during this period, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

China's crude oil output edged up 0.3 percent year on year to 16.87 million tonnes last month, according to the NBS data.

The data also revealed that the country imported 424.27 million tonnes of crude oil in the first nine months of 2023, jumping 14.6 percent from the same period of 2022.