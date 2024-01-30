Open Menu

China's Cultural Sector Continues To Pick Up In 2023

Sumaira FH Published January 30, 2024 | 12:10 PM

China's cultural sector continues to pick up in 2023

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) -- Major enterprises in China's cultural sector and related businesses saw a stellar increase in revenue and profits in 2023 as the industry continued to recover, official data showed Tuesday.

The surveyed 73,000 enterprises raked in 12.95 trillion Yuan (about 1.82 trillion U.S. Dollars) in combined revenue last year, up 8.2 percent from 2022, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

With the effective implementation of policies aimed at expanding domestic demand and promoting consumption, the potential of people's cultural consumption has been continuously unleashed, said Zhang Peng, an NBS senior statistician.

Profits of these firms rocketed 30.9 percent year on year to nearly 1.16 trillion yuan. Zhang said that internet information services, digital content services and internet cultural and entertainment platforms significantly powered the rapid growth.

Companies featuring new business forms, such as providers of wearable smart cultural devices, multimedia games and entertainment-purposed smart drones, pocketed almost 5.24 trillion yuan in revenue last year, a 15.3 percent uplift.

Related Topics

Internet Business China From Industry

Recent Stories

Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom in Sudan

Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom in Sudan

27 minutes ago
 Security forces foil terrorists’ attack in Baloc ..

Security forces foil terrorists’ attack in Balochistan’s Mach area

31 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 January 2024

3 hours ago
 Pakistan deeply concerned over suspension of UNRWA ..

Pakistan deeply concerned over suspension of UNRWA's funding for Palestinians

12 hours ago
 Thief gang busted, three held

Thief gang busted, three held

13 hours ago
Venezuela's 'Maduro will not choose' his poll riva ..

Venezuela's 'Maduro will not choose' his poll rival: banned contender

13 hours ago
 S. Africa poll battle heats up as ANC suspends Zum ..

S. Africa poll battle heats up as ANC suspends Zuma

13 hours ago
 Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom amid thwa ..

Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom amid thwarting terrorists' attack in Su ..

13 hours ago
 CCI approves amendments in petroleum policy to enc ..

CCI approves amendments in petroleum policy to encourage oil, gas exploration

13 hours ago
 PPP's 10-point manifesto to pull country out of ec ..

PPP's 10-point manifesto to pull country out of economic crisis: Bilawal

13 hours ago
 PPP introduces manifesto, featuring a 10-point 'Aw ..

PPP introduces manifesto, featuring a 10-point 'Awami, Muashi Muahida: Bilawal

13 hours ago

More Stories From World