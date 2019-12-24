UrduPoint.com
China's Culture Related Industries Generate Over 6.2 Tln Yuan In First Three Quarters

A total of 56,000 large enterprises in China's culture-related industries generated nearly 6.22 trillion yuan (about 886.9 billion U.S. dollars) in total revenue in the first three quarters of this year, up 7.6 percent year on year, said the Ministry of Culture and Tourism Tuesday

The enterprises refer to those with a minimum annual turnover of 5 million, 10 million or 20 million yuan according to their classifications.

China's steadily growing culture and tourism industries are becoming major engines for economic growth, with consumption potential further tapped, said Gao Zheng, director of the industrial development department of the ministry, at a press conference.

According to Gao, in the first nine months, around 4.6 billion domestic trips were made, a year-on-year increase of 8.8 percent.

The number of inbound trips made by tourists from outside the Chinese mainland rose 4.7 percent from last year to 108.8 million, while that of outbound trips grew 8.5 percent to 119.9 million.

