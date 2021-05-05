UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's CZ-5B Heavy-Lift Vehicle Expected To Fall Into Pacific Ocean Later This Week

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 03:52 PM

China's CZ-5B Heavy-Lift Vehicle Expected to Fall Into Pacific Ocean Later This Week

The core stage of China's Long March 5B (Chang Zheng 5B, or CZ-5B) rocket that launched with the first module for the country's orbital station last month is expected to crash down in the Pacific Ocean on May 8-9, according to predictions from the US Air Force

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2021) The core stage of China's Long March 5B (Chang Zheng 5B, or CZ-5B) rocket that launched with the first module for the country's orbital station last month is expected to crash down in the Pacific Ocean on May 8-9, according to predictions from the US Air Force.

The core stage of the CZ-5B spacecraft is expected to re-enter the Earth's atmosphere between 01:11 GMT on May 8 and 19:11 GMT on May 9, over the southern part of the Pacific Ocean not far from New Zealand, the estimates published by Space-Track.

org show.

China launched the Long March 5B carrier rocket with the main module (Tianhe, or "Harmony of the Heavens") for China's future orbital station at the end of April. Tianhe will be the control hub for the Tiangong (or "Heavenly Palace") orbital station.

China expects to finish assembling its first space station in lower Earth orbit by 2022. The country has planned several missions, both cargo ship and crewed ones, across 2021 and 2022 to complete the complex and plans to officially launch the space station in 2023.

Related Topics

China Long March Hub April May From New Zealand

Recent Stories

Punjab Law dept releases grant-in-aid to various b ..

12 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,954 new COVID-19 cases, 1,952 reco ..

26 minutes ago

PITB and S&IT Department Balochistan all set to pr ..

35 minutes ago

IESCO extends bills' submission date till May 17-1 ..

4 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020-21)

4 minutes ago

Over 185000 to be vaccinated against Typhoid in Ve ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.