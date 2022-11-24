UrduPoint.com

China's Daily COVID-19 Incidence Hits Record High Of Over 31,500 Cases - Health Authority

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 24, 2022 | 08:30 AM

China's Daily COVID-19 Incidence Hits Record High of Over 31,500 Cases - Health Authority

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2022) China has recorded 31,656 new COVID-19 cases - the highest number of daily infected people since the beginning of the pandemic in 2019, the National Health Commission of China said on Thursday.

The commission said that it detected 31,656 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, of which 27,646 were asymptomatic. The largest number of cases were recorded in the southern province of Guangdong, as well as in the municipalities of Beijing and Chongqing.

The previous peak of COVID-19 incidence was recorded in China in mid-April when the daily increase in new infections exceeded 29,400.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, some 297,516 coronavirus cases have been recorded in mainland China, and 5,232 people have died from the virus.

On Thursday, a number of major cities of China tightened coronavirus-related restrictions amid a new hike in the incidence.

China has been adhering to the zero-tolerance COVID-19 policy since the beginning of the pandemic, which stipulates the introduction of strict control measures and the enforcement of lockdowns in districts and cities even with a relatively low incidence of the disease.

The epidemiological situation in China has been worsening in recent months due to numerous local outbreaks of COVID-19, prompting a number of cities, Shanghai included, to go into lockdowns and force people to undergo PCR testing daily.

Related Topics

China Died Chongqing Beijing Shanghai 2019 From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

British medic set to train to become first 'parast ..

British medic set to train to become first 'parastronaut'

8 hours ago
 Armenia Will Remain in CSTO, Summit in Yerevan Con ..

Armenia Will Remain in CSTO, Summit in Yerevan Confirmed Relevance of Format - K ..

8 hours ago
 US Crude Oil Stockpiles Drop 2nd Week in Row as Re ..

US Crude Oil Stockpiles Drop 2nd Week in Row as Refiners Boost Fuel Inventories ..

8 hours ago
 Putin Informed CSTO Leaders About Special Operatio ..

Putin Informed CSTO Leaders About Special Operation in Ukraine - Kremlin

8 hours ago
 CSTO Leaders Discussed Tajikistan-Kyrgyzstan Confl ..

CSTO Leaders Discussed Tajikistan-Kyrgyzstan Conflict, Settlement Work Continues ..

8 hours ago
 Putin Says Discussed With Pashinyan Unblocking of ..

Putin Says Discussed With Pashinyan Unblocking of Transport Routes, Crisis Settl ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.