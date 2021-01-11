UrduPoint.com
China's Daily COVID-19 Tally Hits 5-Month Record High With 103 New Cases - Commission

China has registered 103 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, the biggest daily increase in over five months as the number of cases in Hebei province that surrounds the capital of Beijing continues to grow, China's National Health Commission said on Monday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) China has registered 103 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, the biggest daily increase in over five months as the number of cases in Hebei province that surrounds the capital of Beijing continues to grow, China's National Health Commission said on Monday.

On Saturday, the authorities of two Chinese cities of Shijiazhuang and Xingtai located in the Hebei province called on the citizens not to leave their houses for a week to contain the new outbreak of the disease.

"On Jan 10, 31 provincial-level regions and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps on the Chinese mainland reported 103 new cases of confirmed infections," the commission said, adding that 82 out of 103 cases were registered in Hebei province.

In addition, there were 76 asymptomatic cases detected over the given period. China lists asymptomatic COVID-19 patients separately in its official case count.

The commission noted that 18 people have been discharged home after recovering from the disease.

According to the commission, China has registered 87,536 COVID-19 cases and 4,634 fatalities since the start of the pandemic.

