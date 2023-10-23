(@FahadShabbir)

HARBIN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2023) -- Daqing Oilfield, China's largest onshore oilfield, produced about 22.61 million tonnes of crude oil and 4.25 billion cubic meters of natural gas in the first three quarters of the year, an increase of 184,300 tonnes and 173 million cubic meters respectively, according to Daqing Oilfield, a subsidiary of China National Petroleum Corporation.

The oilfield, discovered in 1959, accounts for 36 percent of China's total domestic onshore crude oil production.

For 20 consecutive years, from 2003 to 2022, its annual oil and gas production has stood above 40 million tonnes of oil equivalent.

Located in the northeastern province of Heilongjiang, the oilfield has made a significant contribution to China's modern petroleum industry.