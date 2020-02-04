UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Death Toll From Coronavirus Rises To 425, More Than 20,400 Infected - Authorities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 05:20 AM

China's Death Toll From Coronavirus Rises to 425, More Than 20,400 Infected - Authorities

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) The overall number of people infected with pneumonia caused by the new type of coronavirus in China has reached 20,438, a total of 425 people have died, China's state health committee said in a statement.

The day before, official figures were 17,205 cases and 361 deaths.

"As of midnight on February 3, the state health committee received information from 31 provinces... about 20,438 confirmed cases of pneumonia caused by the new type of coronavirus, of which 2,788 are in serious condition, 425 have died, 632 people have been discharged from hospitals," the committee said.

Related Topics

China Died February From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE stands in solidarity with China over coronavir ..

5 hours ago

India appoints former ambassador Navdeep Suri to l ..

6 hours ago

UN Security Council May Discuss with Kushner US Mi ..

6 hours ago

Razak urges exporters to penetrate in African coun ..

6 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives international official ..

6 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives international official ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.