BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) The overall number of people infected with pneumonia caused by the new type of coronavirus in China has reached 20,438, a total of 425 people have died, China's state health committee said in a statement.

The day before, official figures were 17,205 cases and 361 deaths.

"As of midnight on February 3, the state health committee received information from 31 provinces... about 20,438 confirmed cases of pneumonia caused by the new type of coronavirus, of which 2,788 are in serious condition, 425 have died, 632 people have been discharged from hospitals," the committee said.