Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) China's defence spending will rise by 7.2 percent in 2025, the same as last year, according to an official document seen by AFP on Wednesday.

The increase comes as Beijing's armed forces undergo rapid modernisation and eye deepening strategic competition with the United States.

China has the world's second-largest military budget, but lags well behind the United States, its Primary strategic rival.

Beijing will spend 1.78 trillion Yuan ($245.7 billion) on defence this year -- still less than a third of Washington's budget, according to a government report.

China's military budget has increased for decades in line with its economic development.