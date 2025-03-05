China's Defence Spending To Rise By 7.2% In 2025
Faizan Hashmi Published March 05, 2025 | 11:50 AM
Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) China's defence spending will rise by 7.2 percent in 2025, the same as last year, according to an official document seen by AFP on Wednesday.
The increase comes as Beijing's armed forces undergo rapid modernisation and eye deepening strategic competition with the United States.
China has the world's second-largest military budget, but lags well behind the United States, its Primary strategic rival.
Beijing will spend 1.78 trillion Yuan ($245.7 billion) on defence this year -- still less than a third of Washington's budget, according to a government report.
China's military budget has increased for decades in line with its economic development.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 March 2025
Extraordinary Arab Summit approves Egypt's Gaza early recovery, reconstruction p ..
Al Ain witnesses largest sports gathering during Ramadan
UAE President commends Mohammed bin Rashid’s initiatives, efforts in advancing ..
UAE President exchanges Ramadan greetings with Rulers of Emirates, declares Shei ..
Research study finds refusal by 22% of parents in vaccinating children at Peshaw ..
Tree plantation ceremony organized under " Billion Plus"
WASA directed to ensure best water supply and drainage facilities during Ramaza ..
Govt. steers country toward stability: Qaiser Sheikh
MPA chairs meeting to address problems of Khairmato area's
AC Dera takes action against butchers for overcharging
More Stories From World
-
Belarus’ agricultural export up by more than 14% in 20246 minutes ago
-
Ports sale offers Panama way out of Trump row: experts6 minutes ago
-
China's defence spending to rise by 7.2% in 20256 minutes ago
-
KSrelief distributes 800 food baskets in Sudan16 minutes ago
-
KSrelief distributes 450 food baskets in Indonesia’s Central Java Province26 minutes ago
-
Chaos as Serbia opposition set off flares in parliament to back protests26 minutes ago
-
HRC, IOM sign deal for phase 3 of Anti-Human-Trafficking project in Saudi Arabia26 minutes ago
-
Madinah Bus launches 24/7 Airport-to-Prophet’s Mosque route for Ramadan36 minutes ago
-
KSrelief distributes 640 food baskets in Sudan46 minutes ago
-
'America is back,' Trump declares in divisive Congress speech56 minutes ago
-
Philippine fighter jet wreckage, bodies of crew found56 minutes ago
-
Real Sociedad aim to increase Man United misery in Europa League1 hour ago