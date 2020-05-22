UrduPoint.com
China's Defense Budget To Increase By 6.6% To $178.8Bln In 2020 - Draft Document

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 21 seconds ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 02:00 PM

China's defense budget will increase by 6.6 percent in 2020 year-on-year and total 1.27 trillion yuan ($178.8 billion), according to the country's 2020 draft budget published on Friday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) China's defense budget will increase by 6.6 percent in 2020 year-on-year and total 1.27 trillion Yuan ($178.8 billion), according to the country's 2020 draft budget published on Friday.

"The national defense spending will amount to 1.268 trillion yuan, an increase of 6.

6 percent [compared to 2019]," the document, pending approval by the Chinese National People's Congress, read.

China boasts the world's second-largest defense spending after the United States, which it increases annually. In 2019, China's defense expenditures grew by 7.5 percent year-on-year to $177.6 billion. While the growing numbers often raise concerns internationally, the Chinese authorities defend the appropriateness of its military spending, saying it is in line with its economic development.

