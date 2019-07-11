(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) The Chinese Defense Ministry has urged the United States to immediately abandon its plans to sell weapons to Taiwan, Wu Qian, the official spokesman for the Chinese Defense Ministry, announced on Thursday.

China was responding to the recent US initiative to sell M1A21 Abrams tanks, Stinger man-portable air-defense systems, and other equipment worth $2 billion to Taiwan.

"Taiwan is an unalienable part of China. The Chinese side's position, which is decisively against the United States selling weapons to Taiwan, is clear and constant ... the Chinese side urges the United States to follow its obligations, strictly follow the 'One-China policy' and the provisions of the three joint US-China communiques, and immediately reject the aforementioned plans to sell weapons to Taiwan," Wu said.

Wu Qian added that these plans interfered with China's affairs and also harmed bilateral military relations as well as the stability of the Taiwan strait region.

Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan a territory with its own democratically elected government maintains that it is an autonomous country and has political and economic relations with several other nations that recognize its sovereignty.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry has on many occasions called the issue of Taiwan the most sensitive with regard to relations between China and the United States. Beijing is extremely suspicious of Taiwan's relations with other countries and has issued multiple protests against weapon sales to the island nation.