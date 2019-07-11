UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Defense Ministry Urges US To Immediately Abandon Plans To Sell Arms To Taiwan

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 08:05 PM

China's Defense Ministry Urges US to Immediately Abandon Plans to Sell Arms to Taiwan

The Chinese Defense Ministry has urged the United States to immediately abandon its plans to sell weapons to Taiwan, Wu Qian, the official spokesman for the Chinese Defense Ministry, announced on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) The Chinese Defense Ministry has urged the United States to immediately abandon its plans to sell weapons to Taiwan, Wu Qian, the official spokesman for the Chinese Defense Ministry, announced on Thursday.

China was responding to the recent US initiative to sell M1A21 Abrams tanks, Stinger man-portable air-defense systems, and other equipment worth $2 billion to Taiwan.

"Taiwan is an unalienable part of China. The Chinese side's position, which is decisively against the United States selling weapons to Taiwan, is clear and constant ... the Chinese side urges the United States to follow its obligations, strictly follow the 'One-China policy' and the provisions of the three joint US-China communiques, and immediately reject the aforementioned plans to sell weapons to Taiwan," Wu said.

Wu Qian added that these plans interfered with China's affairs and also harmed bilateral military relations as well as the stability of the Taiwan strait region.

Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan a territory with its own democratically elected government maintains that it is an autonomous country and has political and economic relations with several other nations that recognize its sovereignty.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry has on many occasions called the issue of Taiwan the most sensitive with regard to relations between China and the United States. Beijing is extremely suspicious of Taiwan's relations with other countries and has issued multiple protests against weapon sales to the island nation.

Related Topics

China Beijing United States From Government Billion Weapon

Recent Stories

Dr. Israr Iqbal defends Ph.D thesis

6 minutes ago

Threats to Freedom of Navigation in Hormuz Require ..

6 minutes ago

Moscow Says US Gave No Response to Strategic Stabi ..

10 minutes ago

Sheesha centre raided in Rawat area

10 minutes ago

Pakistan's Mudassir, Ali Haider advance to last 32 ..

10 minutes ago

Trove of Explosives in Brussels Left by 'Paranoid' ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.