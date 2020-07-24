BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) The Chinese demand on the closure of the US Consulate General in the city of Chengdu is a relevant and legal response to Washington's decision to make Beijing close its Consulate General in Houston, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"The measures announced by the Chinese party [the demand to close the US Consulate General in Chengdu] are a legal and relevant response to the baseless US steps, and are in line with international law, main norms of the international relations and the diplomatic practice," the ministry said in a statement.

"We once again call n the United States to revoke the mistake decision and create necessary conditions for normalizing the bilateral interstate relations," the ministry added.

On Wednesday, the US State Department confirmed to Sputnik that it had ordered China to close by the end of the week its consulate in Houston, Texas, over accusations that it has engaged in massive illegal spying and influence operations in the United States.

China has denied the accusations and criticized the United States for various violations of international law. China has also said that the United States has been inciting hatred toward Chinese nationals, resulting in multiple threats made to the embassy in Washington.