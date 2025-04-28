(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) What began as a curiosity has quickly become a global obsession. China's wildly popular online micro dramas - typically consisting of dozens of minute-long episodes - are gaining traction in international markets.

"This is seriously addictive!" reads a top-rated comment on ReelShort, a short-form video streaming app designed to serve international viewers. A 31-year-old American viewer, hooked on micro dramas, ended up shelling out $200 for an annual subscription.

In recent years, Chinese digital works, particularly micro dramas, video games, and online literature - often called the "new three hits" - have become part of the daily entertainment for many international audiences. Chinese micro-drama platforms have achieved considerable reach, with over 300 apps accumulating more than 470 million downloads worldwide across more than 200 countries and regions. In 2024, China's gaming industry reported overseas revenue of $18.56 billion. Meanwhile, WebNovel, an online reading platform in China, has attracted nearly 300 million international visitors.

The global rise of Chinese micro-dramas, video games, and online literature has not only enriched the variety of cultural exports but propelled a new kind of barrier-breaking cultural transmission.

No longer confined to traditional cultural exports like dumpling-making, Tai Chi, or Chinese language learning - what some have dubbed the "old three hits" - China's digital content now speaks to a far broader audience. The "new three hits" are crafted in universal languages of storytelling, integrating into the entertainment routines of global consumers.

These digital exports have broken down cultural barriers and created new pathways for cultural exchanges. International audiences not only encounter Chinese cultural motifs and historical symbols, but also, perhaps more importantly, gain a deeper understanding of China's ethos, its cultural essence, and the creative strength fueling such high-quality productions.

Take ReelShort as an example. In its early days, the platform simply translated Chinese micro dramas into English and launched them overseas. However, this strategy met with limited success. The breakthrough came when the platform pivoted - casting local actors, incorporating local settings, and tailoring scripts to align with overseas preferences. This shift worked: the platform quickly went viral, now attracting 10 million daily active users worldwide.

It turned out that emotional resonance and cultural localization were the key. By making stories feel familiar and relatable, cultural exchanges occur more naturally and effectively, bridging gaps and sparking deeper connections across borders.

With a market-oriented approach, China's cultural industries are now expanding globally, covering the full spectrum from concept development and content production to international broadcasting. This trend is fostering deeper cross-cultural understanding and mutual learning. At the same time, China's creative industries are increasingly focused on quality, aiming to captivate global audiences with more nuanced themes, sophisticated storytelling, and elevated production standards.

Cultural products such as the video game "Black Myth: Wukong" and the live-action streaming television series The King's Avatar are offering international audiences a glimpse into contemporary China. Through captivating narratives, cutting-edge technology, and innovative formats, these works showcase the creative dynamism and modern appeal of Chinese culture today.