WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) Senior Chinese diplomats in the United States will now need to ask the Department of State for approval before visiting American universities and meeting with local officials, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced in a statement on Wednesday.

"The Department of State will now require senior PRC diplomats in the United States to receive approval to visit US university campuses and to meet with local government officials," Pompeo said.

Cultural events with an audience larger than 50 people hosted by Chinese diplomats outside of mission properties will also require Department of State approval, he added.