Open Menu

China's Domestic Retail Sales Of Toys Up 3.3 Pct In 2022

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 18, 2023 | 12:10 PM

China's domestic retail sales of toys up 3.3 pct in 2022

SHANGHAI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) -- Retail sales of toys in China's domestic market reached 88.31 billion Yuan (about 12 billion U.S. dollars) in 2022, an increase of 3.3 percent compared to the previous year.

The figure was released on Tuesday at the ongoing China Toy Expo, being held in Shanghai.

Last year, toy (excluding games) exports reached 48.36 billion U.S. Dollars, recording a 5.

6 percent increase compared to the previous year.

Among the major export markets for Chinese toys, Japan moved up from third place to second spot in 2022, with an export value of 2.41 billion U.S. dollars, an increase of 33.8 percent over the previous year.

The United States continued to be China's largest toy export market, with an export value of 13.08 billion U.S. dollars, but this was a 2.9 percent decrease compared to a year earlier.

Related Topics

Exports China Shanghai Japan United States Market From Billion

Recent Stories

UAE’s Artificial Intelligence Office partners wi ..

UAE’s Artificial Intelligence Office partners with Core42 to enhance national ..

19 minutes ago
 GPSSA explains steps to calculate retirement pensi ..

GPSSA explains steps to calculate retirement pension, end-of-service gratuity

49 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 October 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 October 2023

3 hours ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed tours GITEX GLOBAL 2023

Mansoor bin Mohammed tours GITEX GLOBAL 2023

10 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed reviews preparations for Liwa Int ..

Hamdan bin Zayed reviews preparations for Liwa International Festival (Moreeb Du ..

12 hours ago
Fourth Dubai Schools Games 2023-2024 announced

Fourth Dubai Schools Games 2023-2024 announced

12 hours ago
 Strike kills hundreds at Gaza hospital on eve of B ..

Strike kills hundreds at Gaza hospital on eve of Biden visit

12 hours ago
 No 'legal obstacles' in Nawaz's return; says Khwaj ..

No 'legal obstacles' in Nawaz's return; says Khwaja Asif

12 hours ago
 Six killed in Gaza school during Israeli strikes: ..

Six killed in Gaza school during Israeli strikes: UN

12 hours ago
 EU states strike deal on electricity market reform

EU states strike deal on electricity market reform

13 hours ago
 Pakistan's renewal of historic Palestine stance, u ..

Pakistan's renewal of historic Palestine stance, urging 2-state solution is prai ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World