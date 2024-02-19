Open Menu

China's Domestically-made Polar Meteorological Stations Start Operation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 19, 2024 | 03:20 PM

China's domestically-made polar meteorological stations start operation

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) The domestically produced meteorological stations newly installed in the Antarctic region during China's 40th Antarctic expedition have smoothly entered day-to-day data-collecting operations, with the last of the three stations completing its trial run and debugging on 12th February, reported People's Daily.

The last polar weather station was installed in the Enderby Land and the other two stations were installed at the permanent airport of the Zhongshan Station and in the Grove Mountains, respectively.

To date, all three stations are in smooth operation with the systems and equipment functioning well and the monitoring data showing no abnormality.

It is notable that the essential components of the polar weather stations such as the power system, control system and sensor system are all domestically made, which had high dependence on foreign imports in the past.

The home-made stations will contribute to enhance China's independence in polar meteorological observation as the Antarctic is among the three climate-sensitive areas on Earth and a hotspot of climate change research.

The meteorological stations are characterized by excellent environmental adaptability, reliability, high measurement accuracy and ease of maintenance. They are capable of real-time observation of meteorological factors such as temperature, relative humidity, air pressure, wind speed, wind direction and radiation.

In addition to facilitating climate change research, the polar weather stations are able to provide data and information for engineering projects in the polar regions such as building scientific observation platforms and wind-power stations. What's more, the collected meteorological data is useful for the safe operation of polar airports.

Related Topics

Weather China Zhongshan Station Independence February All Airport

Recent Stories

IMF demands more transparency about PSDP projects ..

IMF demands more transparency about PSDP projects  

1 hour ago
 PSL 9: Lahore Qalandars to lock horns with Quetta ..

PSL 9: Lahore Qalandars to lock horns with Quetta Gladiators today

2 hours ago
 Pak-Army, Saudi Royal Forces conduct joint militar ..

Pak-Army, Saudi Royal Forces conduct joint military exercise

3 hours ago
 Missing Baloch Students Case: IHC expresses dismay ..

Missing Baloch Students Case: IHC expresses dismay over absence of caretaker PM

3 hours ago
 SC puts off hearing on plea against Feb 8 general ..

SC puts off hearing on plea against Feb 8 general elections due to non-appearanc ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 February 2024

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 February 2024

7 hours ago
 PSL 9: Multan Sultans give186-run target to Karach ..

PSL 9: Multan Sultans give186-run target to Karachi Kings

20 hours ago
 PSL 9: Quetta Gladiators defeat Peshawar Zalmi by ..

PSL 9: Quetta Gladiators defeat Peshawar Zalmi by 16 runs

1 day ago
 PSL 2024 Match 02 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Z ..

PSL 2024 Match 02 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who ..

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 February 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From World