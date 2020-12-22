UrduPoint.com
China's Draft Law Calls For Improving Mechanism To Prevent Poverty Relapse

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 02:34 PM

A draft law has proposed improving the monitoring and assistance mechanism to prevent people from falling back into poverty and consolidate the accomplishments of China's fight against poverty

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :A draft law has proposed improving the monitoring and assistance mechanism to prevent people from falling back into poverty and consolidate the accomplishments of China's fight against poverty.

The draft law on promoting rural vitalization was tabled Tuesday before the lawmakers for a second reading at the ongoing session of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, China's top legislature.

Governments at all levels should help areas lifted out of poverty enhance their capabilities to achieve endogenous growth and further development, noted the newly added provisions on the draft.

It also called for establishing a long-term mechanism for eradicating relative poverty.The draft law has added stipulations that governments at all levels should build more accessible facilities in rural areas and strengthen the planning and management of newly built rural houses.

After removing all remaining impoverished counties from the country's poverty list as of November, China is now working to prevent people from falling back into the clutches of destitution and advance its rural vitalization strategy.

