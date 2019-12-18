UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's E-commerce Logistics Activities Rebound In November

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 05:00 PM

China's e-commerce logistics activities rebound in November

China's e-commerce logistics rebounded in November thanks to the annual online shopping spree in the same month, industrial data showed

BEIING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :China's e-commerce logistics rebounded in November thanks to the annual online shopping spree in the same month, industrial data showed.

The index tracking e-commerce logistics activities rose by 2.6 points over October to reach 113.

5 points in November, according to the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing and e-commerce giant JD.com. Sub-indices showed improving overall e-commerce logistics demand, especially in rural areas.

Analysts attributed the rebound to the strong online shopping orders growth around Singles' Day, which falls on Nov. 11 each year when vendors drum up promotions to boost sales. Official data showed that a total of 2.31 billion deliveries were handled during the Nov. 11-16 period.

Related Topics

China Same October November Billion

Recent Stories

Malaysian PM rejects “Saudis’ concerns” abou ..

14 minutes ago

Commemorative stamp issued to mark Abu Dhabi Chamb ..

21 minutes ago

&#039;For Abu Dhabi&#039; initiative to enhance pu ..

21 minutes ago

Punjab AIDS control program, WHO complete trainin ..

12 minutes ago

N. Korea unlikely to fire long-range missile at ye ..

12 minutes ago

Rupee gains 01 paisa in interbank

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.