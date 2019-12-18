China's e-commerce logistics rebounded in November thanks to the annual online shopping spree in the same month, industrial data showed

BEIING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :China's e-commerce logistics rebounded in November thanks to the annual online shopping spree in the same month, industrial data showed.

The index tracking e-commerce logistics activities rose by 2.6 points over October to reach 113.

5 points in November, according to the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing and e-commerce giant JD.com. Sub-indices showed improving overall e-commerce logistics demand, especially in rural areas.

Analysts attributed the rebound to the strong online shopping orders growth around Singles' Day, which falls on Nov. 11 each year when vendors drum up promotions to boost sales. Official data showed that a total of 2.31 billion deliveries were handled during the Nov. 11-16 period.